Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

