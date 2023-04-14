Kaspa Price Hits $0.0354 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $635.06 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,927,322,321 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,912,215,817.68652. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03346669 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $18,793,188.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

