Kava One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.77 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Kava has a market cap of $451.63 million and approximately $22.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00061893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 479,353,057 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,379,911 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

