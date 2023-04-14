KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of KB opened at $36.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,490,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

