KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
KB Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of KB opened at $36.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
