KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of MPW opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

