KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

