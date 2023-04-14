KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.73.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

