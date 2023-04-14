KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

