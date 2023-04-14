KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $210.79 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

