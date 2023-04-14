KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.08. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

