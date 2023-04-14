KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

