KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Holdings Reduced by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,898 shares during the period. KE accounts for 5.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,167,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in KE by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 409,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 269,560 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of KE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,724,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 499,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,775. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

