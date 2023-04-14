Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 10,945 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.54. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $153.68.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.