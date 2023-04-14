Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 368 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

