Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.30 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average of $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

