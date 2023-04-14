Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day moving average is $159.08. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

