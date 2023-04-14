Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Motors by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,547,000 after buying an additional 1,738,018 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

