Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,590 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

