Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 462,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

