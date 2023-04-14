Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

WM stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

