Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $231.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.