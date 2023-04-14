Kestrel Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Banner comprises about 3.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,861 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

BANR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,038. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $75.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

