Kestrel Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions accounts for about 1.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,035,000 after acquiring an additional 88,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 97,525 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CCSI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $39.16. 26,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.25. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

