Kestrel Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Kohl’s makes up about 2.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,986,000 after purchasing an additional 230,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,649. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

