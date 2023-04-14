Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 5,900 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for about 4.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Univar Solutions worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $62,695,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,490.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth about $19,161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 837,572 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNVR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Sunday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNVR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 508,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

