Keybank National Association OH Acquires 18,762 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $38,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $242.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.81.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

