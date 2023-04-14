Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,179 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

