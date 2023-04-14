Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $32,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 410,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,555,000 after buying an additional 353,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $240.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.17.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

