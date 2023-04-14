Keybank National Association OH Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.48. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

