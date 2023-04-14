Keybank National Association OH Has $17.40 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,813 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,860,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

