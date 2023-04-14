Keybank National Association OH Has $34.73 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

SBUX opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

