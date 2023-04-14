Keybank National Association OH Purchases 10,094 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

