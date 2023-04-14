Keybank National Association OH Purchases 10,094 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

