Keybank National Association OH Purchases 11,370 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Timken were worth $28,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

