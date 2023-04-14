Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Argus upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

Booking Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,629.63 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,677.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,514.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

