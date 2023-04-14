Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $22,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

