KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.