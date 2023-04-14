KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
IVW opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
