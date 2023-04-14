KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 221,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 152,819 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 62,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

