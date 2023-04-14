KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48.

