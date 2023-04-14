KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after buying an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.19 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.



