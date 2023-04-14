Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 825,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 497,169 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

