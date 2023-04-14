KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $374.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

