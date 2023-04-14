Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $56.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.