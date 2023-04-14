Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 192,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 105,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and ChromaID Technology, Particle, Inc Technology, and AI Sales of NFT Products. Know Labs was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

