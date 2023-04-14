KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $39.56 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.54 or 1.00019092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08056694 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $936,681.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

