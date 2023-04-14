Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $18.59

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $17.95. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 213,495 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,378 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

