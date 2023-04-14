Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

KTWIY stock remained flat at C$91.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.70. Kurita Water Industries has a 1 year low of C$63.78 and a 1 year high of C$93.83.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

