Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
KTWIY stock remained flat at C$91.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.70. Kurita Water Industries has a 1 year low of C$63.78 and a 1 year high of C$93.83.
About Kurita Water Industries
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.