L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.08

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 124087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

