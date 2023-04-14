Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

About Lakeland Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.