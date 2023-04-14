Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.77% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lakeland Industries Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.47.
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.
