Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $498.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

