Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $122.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LW. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.80.

LW opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

